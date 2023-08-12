Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.
Shares of NYSE VTS opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. Vitesse Energy has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $27.39.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%.
Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.
