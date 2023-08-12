Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE VTS opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. Vitesse Energy has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,432,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

