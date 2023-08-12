Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW) Short Interest Update

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEATW. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vivid Seats by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

SEATW remained flat at $1.95 on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

