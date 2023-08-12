VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Kellner Capital LLC

Kellner Capital LLC grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for 5.8% of Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in VMware by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VMW. UBS Group boosted their target price on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware stock opened at $155.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.74. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

