Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Update

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TORVF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About Volt Carbon Technologies
