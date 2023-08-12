Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Update

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TORVF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

