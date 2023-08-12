Vow Price Tops $0.69 on Exchanges (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. Vow has a total market capitalization of $267.29 million and $461,480.59 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vow has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00002357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vow Token Profile

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

