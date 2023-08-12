VP (LON:VP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $650.47

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 650.47 ($8.31) and traded as low as GBX 570 ($7.28). VP shares last traded at GBX 570 ($7.28), with a volume of 315 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.29) price objective on shares of VP in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

VP Stock Performance

VP Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £229.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 987.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 604.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 649.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a GBX 26.50 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from VP’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 4.11%. VP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,551.72%.

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

