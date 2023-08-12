VRES Price Reaches $0.0069 on Top Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One VRES token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VRES has traded flat against the dollar. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00020580 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017567 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013959 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,428.17 or 1.00064900 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

