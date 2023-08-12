VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) & FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Head-To-Head Contrast

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) and VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of FSD Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of FSD Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FSD Pharma and VYNE Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSD Pharma N/A N/A -$23.61 million ($0.75) -1.81 VYNE Therapeutics $480,000.00 36.79 -$23.21 million ($10.65) -0.51

Analyst Recommendations

VYNE Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than FSD Pharma. FSD Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VYNE Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FSD Pharma and VYNE Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSD Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A VYNE Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 242.59%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FSD Pharma and VYNE Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSD Pharma N/A -111.46% -86.47% VYNE Therapeutics -8,417.59% -84.52% -69.31%

Summary

VYNE Therapeutics beats FSD Pharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. FSD Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure. It also develops VYN202, a BD2-selective oral small molecule bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory indications; and FMX114, a combination gel formation of tofacitinib and fingolimod, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in September 2020. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

