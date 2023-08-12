Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 226.53% from the stock’s current price.

Wag! Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PET opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. Wag! Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 58.72% and a negative return on equity of 500.57%. Research analysts forecast that Wag! Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

In related news, Director Nicholas Yu sold 14,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $30,475.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,929 shares in the company, valued at $305,855.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Wag! Group news, Director Nicholas Yu sold 14,939 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $30,475.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,855.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 49,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $101,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 606,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,684 shares of company stock worth $221,715 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PET. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wag! Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Wag! Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Wag! Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wag! Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.