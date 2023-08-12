Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,381 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $37,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.16. 4,730,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $433.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $162.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.39.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

