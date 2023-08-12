Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.39.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.16. 4,730,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,899,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.17 and its 200-day moving average is $149.42. The stock has a market cap of $433.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $162.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

