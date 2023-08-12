Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.39.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

WMT stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.20. 4,731,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,969. Walmart has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.