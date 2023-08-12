Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Citigroup

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WRBY. JMP Securities began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

WRBY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. 867,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,289. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.99. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $171.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $862,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,964,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,334,266.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $862,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,964,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,334,266.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $58,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. American National Bank bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

