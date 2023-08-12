Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives $20.16 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,599,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

