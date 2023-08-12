Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Warner Music Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.46.

NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.62. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 188.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 139,668 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 398.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 207,586 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

