WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Update

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the July 15th total of 139,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAVD. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WAVD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 736,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,617,839. WaveDancer has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

WaveDancer ( NASDAQ:WAVD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 198.64% and a negative net margin of 152.21%.

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

