Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Purchases Shares of 1,198 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,364. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of $332.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.