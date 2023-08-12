Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Sells 835 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.12. 7,613,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,926,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

