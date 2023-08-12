Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys 814 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

