Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in Starbucks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Starbucks by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.99. 3,180,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,711,947. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.12. The company has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

