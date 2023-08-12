Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $3.63 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 755.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ISTB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.55. 253,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,893. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $47.67.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

