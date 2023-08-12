Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $691,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.1% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,711,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 68,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 148,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,344,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,631,270. The firm has a market cap of $219.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

