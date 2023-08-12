Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $907,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.51. 1,560,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,116. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

