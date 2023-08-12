Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases 23,908 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned 0.42% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $437,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. 107,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,818. The firm has a market cap of $694.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

