Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $366.24. 48,707,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,890,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.69 and its 200-day moving average is $338.94. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

