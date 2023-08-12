Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 123 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.39.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,731,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,969. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $162.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

