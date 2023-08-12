Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 356 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 85.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $21,060,000 after buying an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UNH. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $508.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $470.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

