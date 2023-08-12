Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 52 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after buying an additional 892,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after purchasing an additional 420,888 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,851. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

