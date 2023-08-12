Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 4,923 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,003 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

