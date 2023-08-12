Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,651 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 47,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 34,902 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 104,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

