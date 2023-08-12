Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 156 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.93.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $288.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

