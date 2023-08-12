Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB opened at $103.68 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.45 and a 1 year high of $105.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.13.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

