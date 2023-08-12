Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

