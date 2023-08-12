Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $304.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.33. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

