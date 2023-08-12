Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,054 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,924 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.66.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

HD traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,554. The company has a market capitalization of $332.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.