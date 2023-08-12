Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 179 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1,236.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK opened at $93.82 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 224.58%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

