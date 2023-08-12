Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 354 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $125.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.67.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

