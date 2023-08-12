Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 520 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 48.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 32.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49,364 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

