WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.43.

TSE WELL opened at C$4.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.65. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.56 and a twelve month high of C$5.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -431.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

