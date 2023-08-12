Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target to $6.75

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.50 to $6.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $4.55 to $7.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.91.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $253,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $299,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,619,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,288,137. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $253,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,388 shares of company stock valued at $877,022. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,420,994 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $140,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,527,157 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,150,861 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $65,249,000 after purchasing an additional 932,306 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,177,786 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,166,222 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $30,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,617 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

