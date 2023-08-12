Wells Fargo & Company Trims International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Target Price to $80.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.6 %

IFF opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.