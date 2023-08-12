Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WERN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Werner Enterprises from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.12.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.28 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

