WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Update

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
WesBanco Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ WSBCP opened at $23.03 on Friday. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25.
WesBanco Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco
WesBanco Company Profile
WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.
