Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GDO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,587. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

