Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Up 241.4% in July

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 241.4% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $56,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2,197.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYI stock remained flat at $11.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,175. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

