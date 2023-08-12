Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.11

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.11 and traded as low as $8.87. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 260,245 shares traded.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.