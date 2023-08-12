Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.11

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.11 and traded as low as $8.87. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 260,245 shares traded.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,545,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,497,000 after purchasing an additional 743,051 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,047,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 517,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 494,494 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 48,809.5% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 293,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 292,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 660.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 237,304 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.