Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$1.15 by Analysts at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

TSE:WEF opened at C$0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$313.58 million, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.76. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

