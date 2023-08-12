Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 7th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.8 %

WPM stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($60.06) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WPM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,475,000 after acquiring an additional 303,774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,059,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,421,000 after acquiring an additional 53,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

