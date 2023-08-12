WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Price Tops $5.54

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 12th. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $342.51 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for $5.54 or 0.00018846 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 123.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WhiteBIT Token (WBT) is a digital asset of WhiteBIT, a European cryptocurrency exchange of Ukrainian origin boasting 3 million users globally. The token, part of a 400 million total supply, half of which are treasury tokens, serves to integrate the WhiteBIT exchange ecosystem with other related projects.

WBT offers benefits to holders who either simply own the tokens or block them in Holding. Owners keeping WBT in their Main balance can achieve up to 90% off taker fees and up to 100% off maker trading fees. Blocking WBT in Holding yields perks like increased referral shares, a unique maker fee structure bypassing standard fees, free withdrawals of ERC-20 tokens and ETH, and free Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks.

WBT finds use in trading contests, airdrops, and other activities as a rewards instrument. The token aims to facilitate efficient platform usage and bestowing privileges like lowered trading fees, higher referral rates, free AML checks, and free ERC-20/ETH withdrawals.”

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

