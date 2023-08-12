Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in July

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,659,800 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the July 15th total of 9,541,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.8 days.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPGYF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $8.67.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 47.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGYF. Barclays cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

